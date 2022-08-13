Tulsa police searching for homicide suspect

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police responded to the area of 11th and South Garnett Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a deceased homeless man who was shot and killed at the scene.

Authorities interviewed several witnesses that told police they heard the shot or saw people running from the area.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses is being reviewed by police.

Police are asking if anyone has information regarding this incident to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

