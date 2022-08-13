Tulsa National Little League Team celebrated by Academy

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa Little League Team is being celebrated across the country for their good sportsmanship.

Now that the team is back home, they are being celebrated again.

The team was given a big thank you from Academy Sports and Outdoors Saturday afternoon.

Each player of the Tulsa Little League Team received $100 to buy whatever they wanted from Academy.

Academy and the Tulsa Drillers hosted this shopping spree as a way to show the team that being a good player means more than winning games.

The head coach, Sean Kouplen, told 2 News, “it’s very important to us to always remain positive, always build them up, never yell at them, never scream at them. Explain to them that they can be friends off the field and still great competitors on the field, you know you don’t have to be one or the other”.

Coach Kouplen said he had to give the credit to the parents.

He said these boys show respect on and off the field, and that teaching didn't come from him.

Several parents said they're so proud of their boys for not only being a good teammate but also being a good human being no matter what the scoreboard.

