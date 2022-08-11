Little Leaguer Speaks about his act of Sportsmanship in Southwest Regional Playoff

TULSA, Okla. — A Little Leaguer who placed Oklahoma on the national spotlight with his act of sportsmanship has returned home.

2 News Oklahoma met with Isaiah Jarvis and his family in Poteau and talked about what some are calling one of the greatest moments in the Little League’s history.

Isaiah Jarvis is still trying to soak in all that has transpired within the last 24 hours.

He was playing at the little league Southwest Regional playoff against Texas East in Waco.

The game, coming to a halt, after Pearland Pitcher Kaiden Shelton threw a pitch that hit Isaiah in the head.

“At first, I was really scared, when I got hit and I was hurting a little bit,” Isaiah said.

The compassion began when a coach from the opposing team came to check on the hurt Little Leaguer, who crumpled to the ground after a baseball to the head.

When Isaiah got up, he walked to first base and then, the moment that captivated hearts around the world.

“I see Kaiden getting emotional, and so I kind of tossed my helmet to the side, I was trying to go spread Jesus’s love and do what he would do in that situation and go and try to comfort him and tell him that and I was making sure that he knew that I would be okay moving forward,” Isaiah said.

An act of sportsmanship that will go down as one of the most inspiring in the Little League’s history.

“I was proud of myself after replaying to have the courage to go out there because who knows, he could have seen me as trying to fight him and throw a punch, so I was proud of myself for being brave like that,” Isaiah said.

Isaiah said, he’s been interviewed more than 20 times, but the most rewarding part of all this has been seeing his actions inspire others. And he continues making Oklahomans proud.

Jarvis has always wanted to make to the top ten of SportsCenter. Last night, he was named King of the Center.

“I’m very excited. I’m just getting this news…I had no idea…I’m just getting that news, it’s a lot of excitement in me,” he said.

