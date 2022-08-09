Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers narrowed westbound I-44 to one lane around 4 p.m. near Garnett.

Troopers say the driver veered off the roadway and hit the semi-truck around 2:30 p.m. First responders say the driver of the car was hurt but the semi-truck driver was not.

As of 4 p.m., crews are trying to lift the trailer off of the car.

