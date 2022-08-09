Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers narrowed westbound I-44 to one lane around 4 p.m. near Garnett.
>> See our live traffic map to find an alternate route
Troopers say the driver veered off the roadway and hit the semi-truck around 2:30 p.m. First responders say the driver of the car was hurt but the semi-truck driver was not.
As of 4 p.m., crews are trying to lift the trailer off of the car.
Trending Stories:
- Head coach: Former OU coach read 'racially charged word' aloud multiple times
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Tulsa police identify man killed during series of car thefts
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Local man records original song at Church Studio
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter