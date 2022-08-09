Watch Now
Driver crashes under semi-truck on I-44 in Tulsa

Crews working to get a car out from under a semi-truck trailer on westbound I-44 near Garnett in Tulsa. Aug. 9, 2022.
Posted at 4:02 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:05:05-04

TULSA, Okla. — A driver hit a parked semi-truck along I-44 in Tulsa on Tuesday afternoon, wedging their car underneath the truck's trailer.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers narrowed westbound I-44 to one lane around 4 p.m. near Garnett.

Troopers say the driver veered off the roadway and hit the semi-truck around 2:30 p.m. First responders say the driver of the car was hurt but the semi-truck driver was not.

As of 4 p.m., crews are trying to lift the trailer off of the car.

