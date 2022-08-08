Local man records original song 'Love is Patient, Love is Kind' at Church Studio

TULSA, Okla. — Bobby Cervantes spends his days trying to bring joy to others through his music.

A year and a half ago, Cervantes was in the hospital, given only a few days to live but beat the odds and recovered. Now he goes to nursing homes and hospitals in the area, and sings to residents, hoping to brighten their day.

On Monday, it was Cervantes who got to experience a brighter day. He got to record a song at the historic Church Studio in Tulsa.

“I always knew about it but I never thought I’d be here," Cervantes said. "But Aaron’s been pushing me along on my journey and seem to be getting more popular or famous since I've been out of the hospital,”

At the Church Studio, Cervantes recorded an original song he wrote more than 50 years ago, called “Love is Patient, Love is Kind.” He said his gospel song was inspired by a Catholic nun.

The Church Studio is known for being Tulsa legend Leon Russell’s recording studio. Other musical legends who have recorded here include Tom Petty, Willie Nelson, and Eric Clapton.

Now, Cervantes is among those recording here, fulfilling a dream he says he’s been looking forward to for a long time.

"Just excited for this day — had to work up to this day. Practice up," he said.

Cervantes says they’re still deciding where to post his music. For now he says he’ll continue playing at nursing homes and hospitals.

