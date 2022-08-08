OU Football Assistant Coach Cale Gundy resigns

Longtime Oklahoma Football Assistant Coach and former Sooners Quarterback Cale Gundy has resigned after 23 seasons.

The resignation came suddenly Sunday night.

In a social media post entitled, 'Sooners Nation, thank you' Gundy detailed an incident during a recent film session in which he says he noticed a distracted player, picked up the player's IPad and read aloud words displayed on the screen.

Gundy said one of the words was something "that I should never, under any circumstance have uttered."

Gundy has been on the Sooners staff since 1999, coaching multiple positions on offense.

The Midwest City native played QB for the Sooners from 1990-94.

He is the brother of longtime Oklahoma State Football Head Coach, Mike Gundy.

In a statement from Oklahoma head football coach Brent Venables, “It's with sadness that I accept Coach Gundy’s resignation. He's dedicated more than half his life to Oklahoma Football and has served our program and university well. We're thankful for that commitment. We also acknowledge that in stepping aside he's placed the program and the welfare of our student-athletes first. In coaching and in life, we’re all accountable for our actions and the resulting outcomes.“The culture we're building in our program is based on mutual respect. Our staff is here to develop successful student-athletes, but also young men of character. As the leaders of this program, it's essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards as we model for our players the type of men we want them to become.“L’Damian Washington, who has been serving as an offensive analyst for our program, will coach our wide receivers on an interim basis.”

Cale Gundy "Sooner Nation, thank you"

