Flock Safety cameras lead Tulsa police to find stolen car

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police credit a new camera system for leading them to a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

2 News captured heavy police presence at the QuikTrip off 36th and Peoria around 4:10 a.m. on our tower camera.

Police say the Flock Safety camera system has been picking up a stolen Nissan Altima for a few days.

Early Monday morning, one officer happened to be in the right area at the right time to where it was picked up once again and saw the stolen car. The officer attempted a traffic stop and eventually got the driver to stop at the Brookside QT.

A female driver was cooperative with police and taken into custody shortly after stopping. The male passenger in the car, however, refused to get out. After some back and forth with the passenger, he eventually came out and was also taken into custody.

Searches found drugs and a stolen gun inside the car. TPD says they believe neither person is allowed to have guns.

At this time, the names of the suspects are unknown.

The scene at QT is now clear and open to the public.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --