Bixby Police investigating deadly shooting near 131st and Memorial

Posted at 10:19 PM, Aug 05, 2022
BIXBY, Okla. — Police say around 8:30 Friday night an owner of a local business met with an acquaintance. She was leaving the shopping center with the acquaintance.
A second male block their car with his vehicle a domestic argument turned violent, according to police.
She was shot by the male and the male then turn the gun on himself both were deceased on scene.
Bixby is conducting the investigation with the assistance with OSBI, according to the police.

