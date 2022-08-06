String of vehicle thefts left one suspect dead and one hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — A string of vehicle thefts and an altercation left one suspect dead and another hospitalized.

Tulsa police said two white males stole a truck and then dumped the first truck.

The two suspects assaulted a driver at another location, stole a second truck, then dumped that truck as well.

The owner of the third truck that was stolen saw it on Riverside and called friends for help.

They rammed the suspects in the stolen truck and forced them into a ditch.

An altercation took place between the group and the two suspects.

One of the suspects was stabbed and killed at the scene, the second suspect was transported to a local hospital.

TPD said two of the trucks were left unlocked with the keys inside.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

