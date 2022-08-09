Watch Now
Sports

Actions

WATCH: Tulsa little leaguer hit by pitch, consoles opposing pitcher in LLWS regional final

LLWS
ESPN
Tulsa Little League player consoles Texas East pitcher who hit him in the head with a fast ball. Aug. 9, 2022.
LLWS
Posted at 3:26 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 16:26:08-04

WACO, Texas — A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.

Tulsa Little League battled Pearland (Texas East) in Tuesday's game with a trip to the LLWS on the line.

Tulsa fell behind early in the top of the first inning and the comeback effort paused in the bottom of the first with two outs when Pearland pitcher Austin Cummings threw a fast ball that hit Tulsa batter Zay Jarvis in the head.

Jarvis got up to take his walk to first base, but came back to the pitching mound to console Cummings who appeared to be shaken up after throwing the pitch.

Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 to advance to the Little League World Series.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7