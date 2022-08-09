WATCH: Tulsa little leaguer hit by pitch, consoles opposing pitcher in LLWS regional final

WACO, Texas — A Tulsa little league player showcased his team's sportsmanship early in Tuesday's Little League World Series Southwest Region Final in Waco.

Tulsa Little League battled Pearland (Texas East) in Tuesday's game with a trip to the LLWS on the line.

Tulsa fell behind early in the top of the first inning and the comeback effort paused in the bottom of the first with two outs when Pearland pitcher Austin Cummings threw a fast ball that hit Tulsa batter Zay Jarvis in the head.

Jarvis got up to take his walk to first base, but came back to the pitching mound to console Cummings who appeared to be shaken up after throwing the pitch.

Pearland went on to beat Tulsa 9-4 to advance to the Little League World Series.

This Tulsa Little League team has represented Oklahoma fantastically this week. First, after a walkoff win against Mississippi, the team consoled the other team's pitcher. Then today, Zay Jarvis walked to the mound to make sure the pitcher who had just hit him was okay. Hats off. pic.twitter.com/suVRHkAXZy — Chris DiMaria (@chris_DiMaria) August 9, 2022

