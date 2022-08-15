Gift for a crow: An unexpected gift of friendship at Tulsa Botanic Garden

TULSA, Okla. — Registration is now open for the Tulsa Botanic Garden's Scarecrow Contest.

Every year creative scarecrow entries are voted upon during "Autumn in the Garden," and it seems there may be a special judge this fall — a crow who has taken a garden employee under his wing.

It's an unlikely friendship that started last fall with Horticulturalist Julie Powers.

"I had heard about people befriending crows, and I wanted to do that," said Powers.

So she said she began putting out peanuts and calling to the crow.

"I would show him the peanuts and hold them out in my hand and let them see them and put them down and walk away. And he'd eventually come down," Powers said.

She said the crow began daily visits creeping closer after about three months to keep her company.

"I just love having him as a friend. He's a wild animal, he can do whatever he wants, and the fact that he knows me and that he'll come down and take snacks from me is pretty special."

