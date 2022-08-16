Four corrections officers face felony, misdemeanor charges after beating inmate

PITTSBURG COUNTY — Four corrections officers who worked at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary are now facing multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, according to court documents.
The charges come after a surveillance video from June captured the four officers beating a shackled inmate in a medical facility.
The officers who have been have been identified as William Graham, Michael Boswell, Richard Holloway and Dylan Aragon.
Graham is facing charges of aggravated assault and battery, offering false evidence and obstructing an officer.
Boswell, Holloway, and Aragon are facing charges of offering false evidence and obstructing an officer
