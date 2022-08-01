Search underway after shots fired during Sand Springs police chase

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A chase stemming from a petty larceny call in Sand Springs ended near Keystone Lake in Cleveland late Monday morning.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers helped Sand Springs police chase the driver of a stolen car on Highway 412. The car chase ended near the lake along North Holiday Way just before 11 a.m.

OHP Trooper Eric Foster says one trooper was involved in a crash during the chase. Sand Springs police fired shots at the driver after they hit a patrol car during the chase.

Sand Springs police, OHP and Mannford police are among the agencies out looking for a man and two women who left the car behind after the chase.

Police say the chase started over a larceny call at a Tractor Supply Company location in Sand Springs. Sand Springs Police Cpt. Jody Fogleman asked anyone living in the area where the chase ended to stay aware of their surroundings.

"Call the police, let us deal with it," Fogleman said. "Don't try and approach them yourself."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

