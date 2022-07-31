Correctional officer dead after inmate attack

HOLDENVILLE, Okla — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed a correctional officer at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, Oklahoma died from an injury they received from an inmate attack earlier Sunday.

A group of inmates were on their way back to their housing area from the recreation area when the officer was attacked.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted by the medical staff but they were unsuccessful.

Authorities have not released the name of the correctional officer.

The inmate who assaulted the officer has been identified and isolated in the facility.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

