Tulsa police arrest two for eluding and reckless activities

TULSA, Okla — Saturday night Tulsa police officers responded to the area of East 35th Street and South Memorial Drive for reports of thirty to forty motorcycles and dirt bikes blocking traffic.

The group was participating in a "street takeover event" where they were popping wheelies and other reckless behavior.

Multiple riders in the group removed their tags to make it difficult for officers to identify them.

Officers attempted to stop two of the riders who had removed their tags.

The riders stopped at a red light but refused orders from the officers.

The Tulsa police helicopter observed the group near East Admiral Place and North Sheridan Road and followed two of the riders for more than twenty minutes as they attempted to elude the police.

The riders attempted to hide in a tunnel that runs under the Broken Arrow Expressway but fled when officers approached.

The two riders arrested were wearing GoPro cameras on their helmets providing video evidence.

Mick Duvall was arrested for eluding and endangering others, hit and run on a police car, and a missing vehicle tag.

Alecia French was arrested for eluding and endangering others and a missing vehicle tag.

