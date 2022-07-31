Well-known pastor retires and starts new journey with development center

TULSA, Okla — A Tulsa legend is hanging up his hat after twenty-nine years of serving the metro.

Pastor Tom Harrison from Asbury Church is now retired, he delivered his last sermon Sunday morning to a chapel filled with thousands of people.

For twenty-nine years pastor Tom has been the Senior Pastor at Asbury Church, reaching thousands whether it be through the church or through his perceptions.

While he may be passing the torch to a new pastor, he isn't venturing too far from the church.

“I’m gonna be retired and that’s the first time I’ve ever done that. However, we’ve also started a nonprofit ministry to help pastors. And so I’m excited about that opportunity but this is gonna be new for me and for the new pastor coming in, Andrew. And for this congregation, because they’ve had 29 years of me”, Harrison said.

Asbury Church had a busy Sunday morning with Harrison retiring and celebrating a ribbon cutting for the new ministry.

Harrison said this has been a dream of his since 2004 and to finally be able to unveil it as he passes the torch is a great sendoff.

