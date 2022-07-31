Watch Now
One deceased, one hospitalized after drive-by shooting on BA Expressway

Posted at 11:30 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 12:30:22-04

TULSA, Okla — Tulsa police received a call around 1:00 a.m. of shots fired near the BA Expressway.

One of the vehicles involved was a stolen Kia Soul.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is deceased, police are not releasing names at this time.

One passenger in the Kia Soul was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital, the other passenger fled the scene.

Authorities shut down the BA Expressway from Sheridan to Memorial to recover dozens of shell casings from different caliber weapons.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

