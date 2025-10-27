Bartlesville launches rental assistance program for homeless

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville city leaders are helping people battling homelessness with a new rental assistance program. It's a $5 million fund that could pay for rent, utilities, and deposits for people experiencing or about to face homelessness.

Aaron Kirkpatrick, a city councilor for Ward 4, said applications are planned to open in Jan 2026.

Jamey Clark stays at the Lighthouse homeless shelter in Bartlesville. Working every day to get out of this shelter and back in his own home.

"You got utilities, deposit, rent, I mean, all that stuff, it's a big deal," said Clark.

Kirkpatrick said the new program could help people like Clark.

"These funds have the opportunity to be a game changer for people and change their lives," said Kirkpatrick.

The money came from the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"I mean, think it's great… It's definitely going to accomplish a lot," said Clark.

Kirkpatrick said the program could help people who qualify for up to 24 months of assistance. Clark said he wondered who qualifies for the rental help.

"What qualifications are they going to have to take or require to get that kind of assistance?" said Clark.

2 News brought this question to Kirkpatrick.

"It's income-based... So the most important thing is just letting people know where to get access to this process," said Kirkpatrick.

Clark said this was a significant step in the right direction.

"It'll take down a lot of the roadblocks and barriers that people transitioning out of these places," said Clark.

