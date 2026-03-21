KELLYVILLE, Okla. — A community in Kellyville is coming together to support their neighbors in Beggs after a deadly tornado.

A Beggs woman organized the fundraiser, who said after seeing the damage in her town, she knew she had to do something. She lives near Beggs Middle School, one of several buildings damaged in the storm, and reached out to the Kellyville Roundup Club to host the event.

WATCH: Fundraiser in Kellyville supports Beggs tornado recovery efforts

Fundraiser in Kellyville supports Beggs tornado recovery efforts

Friday evening, people gathered at the arena for a fundraiser featuring barrel racing and a silent auction, all aimed at helping those impacted.

“It’s a great showcase of Oklahomans helping Oklahomans… they’re willing to donate their time and money to come help them rebuild,” said volunteer Belinda Wheeler.

KJRH

Organizers said the event was about more than just raising money. It was also about bringing people together during a difficult time.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s our town or a neighboring town; it’s Oklahoma, we should all come together,” said April Holland with the Roundup Club.

The tornado that hit Beggs was rated EF3 and caused significant damage throughout the community, including at Beggs Middle School. Okmulgee County Emergency Management said two people were killed in the storm. Family members identified them as Becky and Todd McClellan.

Organizers said half of the money raised will go to the McClellan family, while the other half will support the Beggs Parent Teacher Organization.

“We’re going to be really grateful for everybody that comes out. I’m glad the community has come together to raise money for a good cause,” said volunteer Talia Jimboy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

