Four Tulsa police officers first on scene relive medical building shooting

TULSA, Okla. — It's a day that Tulsans will never forget. On June 1, a man entered the Warren Clinic, opened fire and killed four people.

45-year-old Michael Louis went to the Natalie Building with the intention to kill Dr. Preston Phillips. He continued shooting others for several minutes after. By the time police arrived, Dr. Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, a receptionist, William Love, a patient, were dead. Police say Louis then took his own life.

For the first time ever, 2 News Oklahoma sits down with the four Tulsa police officers who arrived first on the scene.

The officers described what they remembered and how they felt when they entered the Natalie Building, ready to confront a killer.

"There was kind of a haze about eye level and it smelled like an indoor shooting range and then we saw a bunch of broken glass and bullet casings," says Officer Jon Grafton.

It's this type of situation the Tulsa Police Department trains its officers for, but nothing could prepare the four officers for an active shooter at St. Francis.

"In my mind, previously when I'd think about an active shooter type situation, I'm thinking of a lot of chaos, a lot of screaming, a lot of yelling a lot of people running, and there was none of that," Officer Carter McQuigg remembers. " People, I think, did a phenomenal job in hiding and keeping quiet."

They all knew that time is the most important aspect in a situation like this.

"There's no time to wait. SWAT could take, we don't know how long to get there. So we just go in as soon as we can," says Officer Micah Baxter.

Even with all the training, there isn't much discussion of what they're going to do until they are in the moment, understanding the situation first-hand, but go in without hesitation.

"There's no discussion of if we're going to go in. It's we will go in. and it's a matter of 'I would be a fool to say if it happens, it's when it happens,' and you have to have that mindset prepared," says Sgt. Brian Lilang. "I believe every single one of the officers in this room had that mindset that we're going to go in. It doesn't matter if he has a rifle, and the body armor stops pistols only. We're going in and that's what we're going to do and we're going to do our jobs and we're going to save lives."

Each of the four say the June 1 shooting was a good example of how they're committed to the oath of being a police officer: protecting and serving others.

