Fort Gibson plans new sidewalk near high school to improve safety

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson leaders are moving forward with a new sidewalk project that they said will improve safety and walkability near Fort Gibson High School.

The project will add approximately a half-mile of sidewalk along Poplar Street from Willey Road to South Ross Street, connecting with an existing sidewalk near Willey Road.

For Nicole Sloat, a parent with three children in Fort Gibson Public Schools, the project addresses a concern she has had for years.

“I’m very particular on the route my children take to school and mainly because there hasn’t been a sidewalk put in place,” Sloat said.

KJRH

According to Fort Gibson Town Administrator Jeff Skaggs, concerns about the lack of sidewalks in the area helped drive the project forward.

“It’ll be a big improvement for our town,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs said the new sidewalk will be constructed along the south side of Poplar Street, providing a safer route for students and residents traveling through the area.

Sloat said the project will especially benefit her children.

“I’m very excited. Two of my kids are e-bike riders, and this provides another safe route for them to get to school,” she said.

The project carries an estimated cost of $900,000 and is being fully funded through a State Transportation Access Program grant, according to Skaggs.

The town administrator said the sidewalk is also part of a larger effort to make Fort Gibson more walkable and encourage residents to spend more time outside while improving safety throughout town.

“Traffic is becoming more and you can’t ever have too many safety precautions put in place,” Sloat said.

Construction is expected to begin in February 2027, and a completion date has not yet been determined.

“I’m really excited that Fort Gibson puts back into its community,” Sloat said.

Clifton Haskin is your Muskogee reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at clifton.haskin@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --