Former McCurtain County jailer pleads guilty to conspiracy in inmate attack

MCCURTAIN COUNTY — Former McCurtain County jail staff supervisor Cody Johnson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of conspiracy against rights.

2 News was in the courtroom as Cody Johnson details the night of the planned attack against Roper Harris.

Johnson told the judge he got a call from “co-conspirator #1.” From other court documents, that person would be Scott McClain, the former jail administrator.

Local News First indictment after 2023 McCurtain County sheriff scandal Erin Christy

McClain allegedly ordered the arrest and attack on Harris because Harris dated McClain’s stepdaughter.

Johnson said McClain ordered the “royal treatment” and was told to put Harris in a cell with a violent offender. He said he was told to offer the inmate a reward of snuff in exchange for beating up Harris.

When Johnson got off work, he relayed the plan to another staffer, described in court as “co-conspirator #2.”

Local News McCurtain Gazette reporter hopes “someone will listen” Erin Christy

Johnson said he came back the next day, saw Harris had significant injuries, and rewarded the inmate with the contraband.

“Mr. Harris’ family is glad to see the first of many ‘guilty’ or indictments in this courtroom,” said Mitchell Garrett, the attorney representing Harris in a civil lawsuit regarding the incident. “We though we were never going to see the day when we saw criminal charges. As a civil attorney, all a civil case can do is bring money, but criminal charges brought and him pleading guilty is a great day for the family.”

At the hearing, the judge spoke on a 15-page plea agreement that was put under seal.

Johnson could face 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. He was released pending his sentencing date.

Johnson is the first person to be criminally charged in relation to a series of alleged corrupt acts under the administration of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy. Clardy did not win re-election.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

