Former Glenpool administrator Kim Coody speaks out

BIXBY, Okla. — Former Glenpool Assistant Superintendent Kim Coody, now Bixby Assistant City Manager, addressed the 2024 party involving underage drinking at her house that led to her resignation.

It's a story we broke in 2024. A graduation party at Coody's house where another parent complained about underage drinking.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education investigated, with witnesses telling investigators the house had a stocked mini fridge of alcohol.

Coody addressed the incident in a Facebook post for the first time on June 9, and on that allegation said, "Before guests arrived, I checked our refrigerators to ensure there was no alcohol on the property. Coody later added, "To be clear, I did not provide alcohol, nor did I give anyone permission to drink on my property."

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Coody resigned her position as assistant superintendent at Glenpool and eventually had her teacher's license suspended by OSDE. Later, it was reinstated.

2 News Oklahoma obtained this 911 call from the night of that party after a student didn't make it home.

911 operator: "911, what's your emergency?"

Caller: "I'm looking for a kid that I haven't seen since 6:00 yesterday."

Coody, in her statement, addressed that as well, saying she took what she believed to be the students' keys, but that "he had given me the wrong set." She goes on to say she "immediately contacted" the parent when she learned he drove away while intoxicated.

"2 News talked with Coody on the phone after she posted on Facebook, and asked if she wanted to do an on-camera interview. She said she'd rather stick with that post as her official statement. We asked the city of Bixby about this incident the day before.

The city said in their statement that Coody's administrative leave is due to "events surrounding Joey Wiedel that took place several weeks ago in a prior incident." 2 News anchor TJ Eckert asked the city about that statement.

TJ: "Can you explain what that means just so I can understand?"

Bobby Schultz, acting mayor of Bixby: "Well not really. We're to the point that that's the statement we can...that's the only statement we can use at this point."

Coody closed her post by saying "I understand there will be criticism, but if you choose to criticize me, please do so based on the facts.

Here is Coody's full Facebook statement:

For the last week, I have seen many comments about me based on inaccurate information. I want to share the facts.

In May 2024, my daughter invited 12 graduates to our home to swim after their graduation celebration. The graduates arrived after midnight. My expectation was that everyone would stay the night because we live on dark rural roads approximately 25 miles from Glenpool. I LOCKED the gate AS I did not want teenagers driving in the early morning hours.

Before guests arrived, I checked our refrigerators to ensure there was no alcohol on the property. My daughter knew our family rules and has acknowledged that she broke them by allowing friends to bring alcohol. The photos currently being circulated were taken by guests. From where I was in the house, I could not see the tables shown in those photos.

I take full responsibility for what happens on my property. I trusted my daughter, and like many teenagers, she made a poor decision.

After 3:00am, three boys arrived after being invited by another guest. One entered my home carrying a beer. When I asked where it came from, he told me it was from his truck. I immediately POURED the beer OUT. When he told me he had driven there, I asked for his keys and he handed me a set. The boys had been drinking at one of their graduation parties hosted by his parents prior to arriving at my house.

I contacted the parent of one of the intoxicated boys and informed her that her son was at my home intoxicated and needed to be picked up. I stayed with him until his father arrived. He was was not unconscious, he was extremely drunk, he would respond. Neither I nor his father believed he was experiencing a medical emergency, and his father did not seek medical treatment after picking him up.

The boy who later received a DUI had parked outside my locked gate. When I took what I believed were his keys, he had given me the wrong set. After he left, I immediately notified the parent I had been in contact with that he had driven away while intoxicated.

The father who picked up his son declined to take the third boy with him and instructed him to wait in a ditch along a dark two-lane road until his ride arrived. I believed that was unsafe and brought him inside the gate to wait where he would be safer.

To be clear: I did not provide alcohol, nor did I give anyone permission to drink on my property. As soon as I became aware alcohol was present, I poured it out, took keys, contacted parents, and worked to keep everyone safe.

For 27 years, I have dedicated my life to caring for children, and that night was no different. I accept responsibility for trusting that the rules of our home would be followed, and our family has taken steps to ensure nothing like this can happen again. I take responsibility that I was not more diligent in monitoring the activities outside.

My teaching certificate was suspended by Ryan Walters, I never surrendered it. My certificate was later reinstated by the Oklahoma Department of Education and I hold a valid certificate.

For two years, I remained silent because I believed that those who know me know my character, and those who do not know me may never be convinced otherwise. That silence ends today.

Once I became aware of the situation, I took immediate action to stop the underage drinking, contact parents, remove alcohol, take keys, and protect the safety of the young people involved.

I understand there will be criticism, but if you choose to criticize me, please do so based on the facts.

TJ Eckert is your South Tulsa County reporter. Is there something you think he should know about or look into? You can email him at TJ.Eckert@kjrh.com.

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