2 News investigates Glenpool schools' assistant superintendent's leave

TULSA, Okla. — Glenpool Public Schools’ Assistant Superintendent, Kim Coody, is on administrative leave and under investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

In a letter to parents on Oct. 21, Superintendent Curtis Layton confirmed Coody’s leave, adding it is based on a complaint submitted via an anonymous letter from several months ago. He said they reviewed it and decided no action was needed.

2 News also received an anonymous letter about Coody several months ago and started looking for answers in June.

It claims Coody hosted underage drinking parties for years. Along with the letter was a screenshot from Snapchat. It talks of a party and “if you have a designated driver, you can leave.”

The letter states one student didn’t make it home one night from one of these parties and was reported missing on May 21. It states a deputy found the driver sleeping in a car on the side of the road and arrested them.

2 News obtained that 911 call.

“I’m looking for a kid that I haven’t seen since six o’clock yesterday,” said the caller.

Parts of the call are redacted due to a minor’s involvement, but Coody’s is not.

“Where is that?” asks the 911 dispatcher.

“Kim Coody,” replies a second female who got on the call. “She’s in administration with the school,” she added after a long redaction.

2 News also confirmed with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office that an underage driver was booked that same date for drinking and driving in the Glenpool/Bixby area.

We contacted Glenpool Public Schools multiple times over the summer. Layton said he knew nothing about a complaint letter. We filed an Open Records Request for relevant emails, which came back empty.

On Oct. 24, the State Board of Education was slated to potentially vote on whether to suspend Coody’s teaching certificate, but the topic was tabled without discussion.

We contacted Layton again, who said there was no further comment aside from the statement to parents. He added he did not recall discussing the complaint letter regarding underage parties at Coody’s house.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters did not take questions from the media after the board meeting. In an email, a spokesperson said they typically do not discuss OSDE investigations.

2 News also reached out to Coody for comment and left a message.

