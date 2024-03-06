Former Bixby teacher's husband sentenced for crimes related to child pornography

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A former Bixby teacher's husband was sentenced in federal court for two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Jason Bycroft, 41, was sentenced to 24 years and three months for the first two counts and 20 years for the second two counts. The sentences will run concurrently.

He pleaded guilty to his charges on April 19, 2022.

2 News previously reported Jason and his wife, Heather Bycroft, were arrested after he pulled a young girl out of a swimming pool and exposed the child's private parts while she recorded it.



A news release from the Eastern District of Oklahoma said Heather was working as a first-grade teacher at Bixby Public Schools when she and Jason were arrested.



Heather was found guilty by a federal jury on April 26, 2022, of one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of possession of material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Heather is awaiting her sentencing hearing.

According to a previous 2 News report, District Attorney Jack Thorpe said this is not the first allegation against the couple.

“Back in 2016, our office filed charges against (Jason) Bycroft for rape," Thorpe said.

The victim, in that case, is a relative of Heather Bycroft. According to court documents, Heather Bycroft was present in the home at the time. Thorpe said she was not charged because there was no probable cause.

