Broken Arrow man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A man from Broken Arrow is now pleading guilty in federal court on charges related to child pornography.

Federal officers arrested Jason Bycroft in September 2021 on multiple charges, including possession and distribution of child pornography and lewd molestation of a minor.

His arrest came after his wife, Heather Bycroft, was arrested on similar charges related to child pornography. She was a teacher in her second year at Bixby East Elementary at the time of being taken into custody.

Authorities allege during their investigation that child pornography videos were found on an online account featuring both Jason and Heather Bycroft. Court documents state one video taken in 2015 shows Jason exposing a female minor's private area, while a woman believed to be Heather recorded it.

Heather Bycroft is still expected to appear in federal court on Thursday, April 20.

