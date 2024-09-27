Forever a Wildcat: Doctor killed in Saint Francis shooting honored in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. — After the tragedy at Saint Francis Hospital 2022, where a gunman shot and killed four people.

Stephanie Husen was one of the victims, and she is now an inductee to the Ponca City Senior High Hall of Fame — her alma mater.

Dr. Husen graduated from Ponca City Senior High in 1992. She was active in high school as a cheerleader and class officer, but what meant most to her were her family and friends.

Her friends from high school are still close thirty years later. They told 2 News how special Stephanie was as a person.

"She had an uncanny act of just making you feel better about yourself…A true friend, honest, authentic,” Class of 1992.

After graduating from Po-Hi, Stephanie went to OU and received her degree in physical therapy. She then went to OSU for a degree in Osteopathic therapy.

She worked in South Carolina then came back to her home state to work at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where she helped thousands of patients.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Stephanie was taken from this world by an act of violence and hatred.



Fast forward to now, her alma mater is recognizing her for her life and acclimates as a doctor.

"To me, I feel like it's a good representation of all the good deeds and things she's done in her life. She was a doctor and helped many people,’ Kristen Hallcorft said.

On Sept. 26, she and four other alums of Po-Hi were inducted into their Hall of Fame.

Her friends and family came in from Tulsa, OKC, and out of state to celebrate her accomplishments.

"If there is anyone that deserves this award, it would be her. Unfortunately, she is not here to celebrate. But her friends and family are here to celebrate, and we're honored to be here,” Hallcroft said.

Stephanie’s friends of thirty years nominated her by multiple people, which is unique to the selection committee.

Her brothers accepted the award in Stephanie’s honor.

"I think we'll leave feeling better about ourselves by just being present in her spirit tonight, and that just exemplifies how awesome she was as a person,” a friend of Stephanie said.

Stephanie’s family told us off-camera that the induction is bittersweet for them. They said Stephanie would have been honored, and she loved being a wildcat.

Now, she will forever be a Wildcat on the walls of the hall she once walked.

