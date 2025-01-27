Fired Wagoner Co. interim 911 coordinator files EEOC complaint against county

WAGONER CO, Okla — Long-time Wagoner County 911 dispatcher Misty Burke filed an Equal Employment Opportunity complaint against Wagoner County.

Burke told 2 News Wagoner County Commissioners fired her following a closed-door executive session.

"I was terminated abruptly from Wagoner County 911," she said. "They put 'at will' for my termination."

Oklahoma is an "At Will" employment state. It means an employer can terminate an employee at any time without giving a reason, so long as the termination is lawful. At the same time, employees may quit at any time without providing a reason.

Burke said she worked for the Wagoner County dispatch center for eight years. She was appointed interim coordinator ten months ago. The center handles calls for police, fire, EMS, and the county's emergency management.

Wagoner County District Attorney, Jack Thorp, confirmed Burke filed an EEOC complaint. County Clerk Lori Hendricks could not provide a copy to 2 News because the complaint deals with a personnel matter.

The Oklahoma Bar Association has more about EEOC rights under the state's "at will" law.

