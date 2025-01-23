Federal DEI employees on leave: What does the rollback directive mean?

TULSA, Okla. — All federal employees in a diversity, equity or inclusion position are on administrative leave, at the directive of the president.

President Donald Trump signing an executive order 'Ending Radical And Wasteful Government DEI Programs And Preferencing,' effective immediately.

These measures reversing an executive signed by President Joe Bide, to 'advance racial equity and support for underserved communities.'

What does this mean?

With just 24 hour notice, federal agencies were given until 5 p.m. ET to give word to their employees and place them on administrative leave. President Trump, laying the ground work for all DEI offices and programs to close.

The order calls for all social media pages and websites dedicated to similar programs to be shut down.

Federal agencies are now asked to prepare a plan for firing all DEI employees.

Why?

In the memo released by the White House, the president called DEI efforts by the Biden administration 'wasteful' and 'discrimination.'

It reads, 'Americans deserve a government committed to serving every person with equal dignity and respect, and to expending precious taxpayer resources only on making America great.'

Going back further than just the previous administration, President Trump also revoked the 1965 Equal Employment Opportunity executive order, signed by President Johnson.

That order sets standards for non-discriminatory hiring practices in the U.S. government during the hiring process on the basis of race, sex, color, and religion.

As of right now, it's unclear how many employees nationwide would be impacted by this measure.

