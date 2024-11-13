Family warns others not to be complacent following Tulsa home invasion

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa family is warning others about becoming complacent after their home is broken into and two cars are taken.

Jasper Rowland is a friend of the family and says they were out of town when the home invasion occurred. However, there were people inside the house at the time.

“There were six people in the house. There was a family that was staying here looking after the house. They’re refugees that were living on the property, but they also asked them to come over and stay, and there were three children and two adults, and then we have an older lady that is staying with Cathy and Dan,” said Rowland.

Rowland said the refugees were staying at the home while the family was out of the country on vacation.

Rowland tells 2 News that he believes the family’s dog, Callie, used the power of her paws to open the door, leaving the house wide open for criminals to come inside and help themselves to the keys of a Dodge Hellcat and also a Subaru.

Rowland said the family leaves its car keys on a table just inside the front door, which makes them easy for criminals to spot.

“We think what happens was when they found the keys, of course there was one for a Hellcat and we think they probably hit the button to find out where that Hellcat was and it was in the shop. They pried up one of the garage doors and got into the shop and were able to take the Hellcat,” said Rowland.

The stolen Subaru was later found abandoned near the home.

While Tulsa police search for the stolen Hellcat and the suspects responsible, Rowland works to make the house more secure.

“All this stuff can be replaced, but something like that really does put a fear in you,” said Rowland.

He admits the family got complacent living in a more rural area and did not charge the Ring doorbell camera.

That’s why he encourages others to listen to this story and prioritize their safety.

He has since replaced the family’s door handle with a more secure one and added a deadbolt and a keypad.

If you spot the stolen Dodge Hellcat, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department.

