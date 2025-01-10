Families take full advantage of the rare snow day and Friday's winter wonderland

TULSA, Ok — A day off school meant finding the perfect hill to sled on.

For the first time in 14 years, the Tulsa area got at least 6 inches of snow, and green country kids wouldn’t let that perfect powder go to waste.

The hill at Will Rogers High School was a great playground for Philip Allyn and his family.

“We are just doing some sledding. We had a big breakfast and then packed up with a bunch of clothes to try and stay warm, and kids always like it. We have the legendary orange toboggan that can hold two or three so it does really good,” said Allyn.

Max Diener and his kids decided to get creative and use a common household item for their sleds.

“Well we tried to bring our laundry baskets but they didn’t quite work and they go stuck,” said Diener.

Over in south Tulsa, I found Katie Chapman and her family taking full advantage of the snow-covered hills and the beautiful sunshine.

She said this hill in particular has special meaning.

“So, this hill is actually the one that I grew up going down sledding and so now I get to take my daughter who is 7 years old on the same hills and luckily nothing has changed in all of those years so I’m just going to recreate the memories with my daughter,” said Chapman.

And for those that stayed home, time outside was extra special for one family in McAlester who used their snowman-making abilities to cheer on their favorite NFL team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Whether braving the hills on a sled or using the snow to cheer on a favorite team, Friday’s winter wonderland did not disappoint.

Visit some of the locations below for the top sledding sites around town.

The hill by Bass Pro

Will Rogers High School hill

Warren Clinic near 71st and Yale

ORU/Walnut Creek area

Minshall Park near 71st and Sheridan

NSU Broken Arrow

First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow

Hills at 64th and Yale

