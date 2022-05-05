Families rescued from floodwaters in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Emergency crews continued responding to calls about flooding in Muskogee through Thursday morning.

Muskogee saw more than seven inches of rainfall by 4 a.m. as storms pushed through the eastern part of Oklahoma overnight, with more rain on the way Thursday afternoon.

MORE >>> Flooding creating travel issues across Green Country

Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue drove around throughout the morning. The City of Muskogee Emergency Manager says they had 73 calls for water rescues or accidents from 9 p.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday.

2 News Morning Anchor Justin Fischer saw water rescues in the Sam Creek area as families had their backyards washed away. Crews had to rescue residents to get them from one side to the other.

>> Photos: Flooding, rescues underway in Muskogee

2 News Weekend Anchor Naomi Keitt got a look at water being pumped out of the Muscogee Creek Nation Casino on Thursday morning. The general manager didn't have a timeline for when they expected to be able to reopen.

2 News Oklahoma The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.

The American Red Cross has three shelters open for people affected by flooding: First Baptist Church Okmulgee at 311 W 5th St., Henryetta Civic Center at 115 S 4th St., and Hilldale Middle School at 315 E Smith Ferry Road in Muskogee. Hilldale will likely only be open Thursday because school is expected to resume Friday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --