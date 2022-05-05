Photos: Flooding, rescues underway in Muskogee

Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.2 News Oklahoma