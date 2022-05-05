Watch
Photos: Flooding, rescues underway in Muskogee

Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.

Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Oklahoma Task Force 1 and Muskogee Fire Rescue worked late Wednesday and into Thursday to respond to flooding issues throughout the area. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino closed Thursday as they pumped floodwaters out of the building. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
Muskogee residents emptying floodwater from their homes after more than seven inches of rainfall. May 5, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

