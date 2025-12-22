EVERYTHING GONE: Bristow man recovering after house fire

BRISTOW, Okla. — It started as a relaxing afternoon for James Thornbury. He was taking a nap on the couch, but was awoken by some popping sounds.

“I thought I seen smoke coming up out of the back of my refrigerator. And I thought: what the dickens,” Thornbury said.

The situation, though, was much more dire. Soon, his entire home would be engulfed in flames.

“I didn’t grab nothing. I couldn’t even think,” Thornbury said, “It did not seem real at all, until I opened up that front door.”

Thornbury watched from across the street, as almost everything he owned turned to ash. He called his son, James over to the house.

“I just went up to him, gave him a big ol’ hug. He was busting into tears,” Andrew Thornbury said, he was beside himself, absolutely beside himself.”

James is already facing health challenges with his lungs. The smoke did not help. He also cut his leg, while trying to escape. He went to the hospital, and has since been at a rehab facility.

“To keep your head up and just push, and push and push, is very commendable,’ Andrew said.

James suspects some embers, from his wood-burning stove, are to blame. He says he placed a smoldering bucket outside. When the Oklahoma wind picked up, disaster ensued.

When handling embers – firefighters reccomend using the drown, stir, feel method. Drown the fire in water. Stir the ashes to check for any remnants. Then feel the ashes with the back of your hand for any remaining heat.

“This is it right here. Everything I had. Everything. I was doing good for three years, I was … you know … living out here, by myself doin’ alright,” James said, “Now, I’m down to nothing.”

