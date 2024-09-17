'Every vote counts. Some don’t think that': Tulsans tell 2 News if they'll vote

TULSA, Okla. — There are quite a few elections coming up—but so is Oklahoma’s voter registration deadline.

With Tuesday, Sept. 17, being National Voter Registration Day, there's a big push to get more Americans registered ahead of the Nov. 5 elections.

2 News reporter Douglas Braff went out into the community to speak directly with Tulsans about their voting plans.

The 2020 presidential election had the highest voter turnout in this century so far, with 66.8% of citizens 18 years and older casting ballots. Meanwhile, the Sooner State had the lowest turnout rate at 54.8%.

Taking a closer look at those numbers, about 120,000 more Oklahomans are already registered to vote right now (2,381,255) versus the start of November 2020 (2,259,113). While the state’s already on track to beat 2020 voter registration rates, it’s important to keep in mind that those rates don’t always correlate with the number of people who actually wind up voting.

2 News Oklahoma Ty, 25, is registered.

Most people 2 News spoke with on the streets of Tulsa were registered to vote or at least plan to.

“Every vote counts, so just get out there and do your due diligence,” said Ty, a 25-year-old.

“I would like to be the change I wish to see in the world,” said a woman named Laura, 21. “Every vote counts. Some people don’t think that. Some people think that it’s not particularly helpful to vote. And I’m an optimist—I like to think, well, every little bit helps, right?”

"If you don't choose who governs, then you're kind of just letting things run its course,” her 19-year-old brother Robert, who plans to register, chimed in.

2 News Oklahoma Robert, 19, and his sister Laura, 21, plan to vote.

“Given the fact that our country’s founded on the idea that you get to choose who leads,” he added, “you should always be more open to kind of moving back in that process, keeping that going and keeping the idea alive that you pick the course of America, not the government.”

As for why one Tulsan named Bianca, 20, is voting, she told 2 News it’s "because I think it matters, I think all of our votes matter. Especially with the last election and this upcoming one, I think it's just been a lot going on with everything."

2 News Oklahoma Bianca, 20.

Some people said they don’t plan to vote in this upcoming election, often telling us things have gotten too extreme and that there’s not a middle-ground option on the ballot. Some also brought up Oklahoma being a deep-red state and their vote not impacting which presidential candidate will receive the state’s seven Electoral College votes.

While those people declined to speak on camera, 48-year-old David told us he has never voted and has zero plans to.

"I don't really believe that the government supports the people like they say they do,” he said. “There's too much corruption, and I don't feel I should support it."

2 News Oklahoma David, 48, has no plans to vote.

“Like all the way back when I was younger, [then-Vice President George H.W.] Bush said, ‘Read my lips, no new taxes,’ and—what do you do you—he added taxes in his first term,” David mentioned.

“So, I just don’t feel that the government really looks out for what the people really want,” he continued. “They do what their— they go with what politicians want and what big money and big corporations and such [want]. That’s really what the agenda is, it’s what’s best for them and only provide for us what keeps us content enough to keep the machine going.”

However, he mentioned that he feels “local government is a lot less corrupt, so you get more done,” citing what he thinks are positive changes to Tulsa’s downtown over the years.

People like Robert and Laura, on the other hand, emphasized that voting can cause change.

"I think that keeping an open mind is the most important part,” Robert argued, “because if you keep yourself closed off, like, 'Ah, it doesn't matter, nothing's gonna change or anything,' then you're not really actively participating and trying to make a change that you really want in the community."

“Also, if you don’t vote,” Laura added, “complaining after the result doesn’t feel right because you just let it happen if you don’t vote.”

When David was asked what would have to change for him to decide he actually does want to vote, he replied that it would have to be "for politicians to start actually caring about the people and doing stuff for the people and not doing it for personal benefit or personal gain.”

An example of that, he added, would be for politicians not to accept any salary while in office.

How to Register to Vote

People can register online at the Oklahoma Voter Portal; they can also print out forms onlineand mail those to their county's election board office or go there in person to fill out the paperwork.

The deadline to register online and in person is Friday, Oct. 11. Those registering by mail need to have it postmarked by that same day.

