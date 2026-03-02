Escaped inmate recaptured in Haskell County following 12-day search

HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said escaped inmate Robey Butler was recaptured in Haskell County the morning of Mar. 2.

ODOC said Butler escaped the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester Feb. 18, and was caught near Keota following a 12-day search.

ODOC said the search began shortly after 9 p.m. on Feb. 18, when Butler was reported missing.

According to officials, Butler took a firearm and hijacked a vehicle with a passenger inside, north of the correctional facility in Pittsburg County. He later abandoned the vehicle and the kidnapping victim. Officials said he later discarded the gun, which was recovered about two and a half miles from where Butler himself was caught.

ODOC said Butler has been transferred to a higher security facility to serve the remainder of his 6-year sentence for child neglect. Numerous new charges will now be filed.

ODOC thanked multiple agencies for assistance with the search, including Haskell County Sheriff’s Office, Keota Police Department and the City of Keota, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Police Department, Choctaw Emergency Management, United States Marshals Service, McAlester Police Department, and many others.

