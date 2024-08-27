Endangered bats & water quality: Delays frustrating Mayes County neighbors

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Two bridges along the same road still split the community of Wickliffe almost in two, even after eight months of off-and-on construction.

Rex Rose said those who live within a mile of the bridges have had no option but to drive 10-15 minutes in the other direction just to reach the other side.

"And the road on the other side, we go around when it's really swampy. We're tearing the road up for the county to have to fix that. It's costing them more money."

On Dec. 18, 2023, Oklahoma Department of Transportation began a project partially funded by the Cherokee Nation to replace two bridges on 0470 Road in both directions in 180 days, weather permitting.



Previous coverage >>> Wickliffe residents feel safety is at risk due to ongoing bridge projects

What's instead happened is a series of stalemates that has kept out traffic and income to local businesses like OkeOzark Winery, its owner Auslind Palmer said Aug. 27.

"We missed three tour buses that wanted to come in," Palmer said. "They could be $6-7,000 a bus, you never know."

Eight months later, Wickliffe residential traffic and its public school bus routes still have to avoid the area.

School superintendent Jamie Carney said it's cost the school more than $20,000 and altered the 2024-25 school year budget.

"And the expense is just gonna keep growing every time," Carney said. We're running this extra van as an extra bus route to get to those seven kids that are back in there."

Carney said neither the county board of commissioners, ODOT, or contractors have been in contact with the school district since the winter.

"Since the last occurrence when we were told it would be done in June, I've heard nothing from anybody."

ODOT submitted the following statement Aug. 27, citing environmental regulations that must be followed:

The 470 Rd. Wickliffe Creek bridge project in Mayes County is replacing two separate bridges on the road about 0.5 miles and 2 miles east of SH-20. These bridges were structurally deficient and one was unsafe for school bus use. Work began on December 18, 2023, on the 180-day contract that included environmental restrictions. These restrictions, including work stoppages to protect threatened, endangered, or migratory wildlife, are not uncommon on construction projects. Northeast Oklahoma has multiple endangered or threatened species that trigger work restrictions. In accordance with legal requirements, work was suspended between May 1 and July 31 due to foraging bats and water quality. Work resumed at the beginning of August. Both bridges are scheduled for completion by late October, weather permitting. ODOT understands the frustration of residents affected by the construction but asks for patience as the replacement of these bridges finishes, which will be a much-needed safety improvement for the area. Oklahoma Department of Transportation

A group of neighbors 2 News spoke with Tuesday wishes they could have had better heads up.

"It's discouraging," Josh Butcher said. "Everybody wants it to be done and over with so our lives can go back to normal with our routines."

"I don't know if we're frustrated necessarily that the bridges aren't done as much as we frustrated with the lack of communication and help," Carney added. "Being a small school, it takes a lot of support to keep us going."



See also >>> All women response team some of first in Pryor after Memorial Day tornado

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

