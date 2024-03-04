Wickliffe residents feel safety is at risk due to ongoing bridge projects

WICKLIFFE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation oversees two bridge projects in the Mayes County community of Wickliffe. The road closure is causing some community members headaches and, for some, concern due to the long detour they're forced to take.

The road-closed sign is one many in Wickliffe are not currently happy about, especially Jeff McBride – who works at the local chicken coop.

"It causes me to drive almost 80 miles a day when I only had to drive, maybe 14," McBride said.

McBride talks about the bridges on the east and west sides of 470 Road that run through town. They're being replaced, and there's no way in or out. Residents said the detour in place is major.

As Superintendant of Wickliffe Public School, Jamie Carney said she's been forced to use the school budget to compensate for the inconveniences.

"We sent another employee to obtain their CDL license to add another bus route to the school," Carney said. "Now we have a third bus route. It still adds time – and money – and wear and tear on our buses."

But what irks her, McBride, and others most is this:

"It was to our understanding they would do one bridge and then another bridge leaving an exit route for the busses for the citizens, everybody involved," Carney said.

Both bridge sites were out of commission on March 4. 2 News spoke with some people who feel everyone's safety could be at risk.

"If a fire starts on the backside of the hill down here on the other end, we're trapped," McBride said.

Wickliffe Public School also serves as the community storm shelter. Since two bridges are out, people have to prepare extra time to get there if severe weather were to hit.

2 News called ODOT's Spokesperson, T.J. Gerlach. He said there are no restrictions in the plans or 180-day contract to limit work to just one bridge at a time. He added that ODOT needs to control when contractors schedule their work within the contracted time frame.

The contract started on December 18.

"Just give us a way in and out," McBride said. "It's just wrong."

ODOT said the first bridge is almost complete and should reopen by the end of March, weather permitting.

