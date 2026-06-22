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Early morning storm causes damage in Eufaula

MOre Eufaula damage une 22
KJRH
MOre Eufaula damage une 22
Eufaula damage june 22
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EUFAULA, Okla. — People are surveying damage this morning after a storm caused damage in Eufaula.

It happened early the morning of June 22nd.

2 News Oklahoma is on the scene getting a closer look at the damage.

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