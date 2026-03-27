'Drummond Fire' re-ignites in outskirts of Barnsdall

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Drummond Fire re-ignited Thursday night on the outskirts of Barnsdall.

No structures were in the path of the fire, but the fire burned hundreds, if not thousands of acres of pasture land.

Just about 30 minutes south, in Skiatook, the community was keeping an eye on things.

“I would say, you know, hang in there, we appreciate what [firefighters] do,” Shannon Corter said, “Stay safe.”

Kelli Cain, the spokesperson for the state’s emergency management department, said notable fires were reported in Blaine county, Cushing and Logan County.

Across the state, crews sent in reports of 20 other fires or hot spots.

As of 7 p.m. Thursday night, more than 700 customers were without power in Oklahoma.

High winds are forecast for the rest of the week. Firefighters say most wildfires are caused by humans.

They advise against throwing out cigarettes, letting chains drag, and parking cars on grass, among other things.

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