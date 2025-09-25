Drones, facial recognition among TCSO's new tech to secure Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is spearheading new technology to keep the million people expected to experience the Tulsa State Fair safe.

Of the multitude of security advancements, new this year, Sheriff Vic Regalado said the most important part of the fair is child safety. Each year, the smallest and most curious fair-goers tend to wander off.

"With crowds this large, it’s easy for children to get separated from their families," said Regalado. "Last year we reunited 138 lost children with their families. That number was up from 110 lost children in 2023.”

In an effort to make reunification easier, TCSO is rolling out a facial recognition system. That's in addition to the free wristbands parents can pick up to put on their child and write down contact information.

When a child is lost, a deputy can now take a photo of that child and upload it along with their wristband's contact information to a software system. Cameras around the fairgrounds then can use facial recognition to help locate that child and reunite them with their family.

“If your child becomes lost, immediately alert a deputy or go to the lost child center located in the upper level of Central Park Hall," said Regalado.

As it is a family-friendly space, Regalado urged anyone wanting to experience the 11 days of awesome to leave their firearm at home.

"Many of the guns that our law enforcement encounter are stolen from peoples vehicles who failed to secure them properly," said Regalado. "Please understand that with the amount of people attending the fair and the parking that will occur on the outside, criminals are fully aware of that.”

That same facial recognition used to help reunite lost children, Regalado said, will also be used to help the sheriff's office identify individuals with warrants or those who have been banned from the fair in the past.

Anywhere from 50 to 60 deputies will patrol the fairgrounds on the weekends. There will of course also be a presence from the sheriff's office during week nights.

To help keep an eye on the one million people expected, three new drones will help be the eyes and ears from the sky.

"They have high-resolution video capability as well as thermal imaging technology," said Regalado. "We were able to purchase these drones thanks to a $20,000 donation from QuikTrip, as well as $1,500 donation from the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Foundation.”

They will also have Drone Shield technology in place, that will help deputies seize control of unauthorized drones and identify those fliers.

TCSO is also partnering with Tulsa Public Schools.

Last year, TCSO said they arrested 35 juveniles, two of them having guns.

In 2023, TCSO said they arrested 25 juveniles, with eight having guns.

“Every year, unsupervised juveniles have a huge issue during the fair," said Regalado. "We will be sharing information about the juveniles we encounter at the fair, putting these kids on the radar for TPS as well in the event that additional discipline is warranted by Tulsa public schools.”

The sheriff's office is encouraging everyone to be on alert, watching out for themselves and everyone else.

Should something happen, a QR code will be available for the public to upload any videos or photos of a crime happening to share with investigators.

