'THANKFUL': Former Edison drama student flies teacher to NYC to see her play

TULSA, Okla. — From Tulsa community theater to the New York Theatre Festival, Edison High graduate Jameson White's play "Ahead of Their Time" made the cut, and she's flying someone who helped launch her career out to see it.

Jameson White has loved the stage since she was a kid, and now her passion has taken her all the way to New York City's theater scene.

"I remember specifically the 2nd graders always do this like bug show, and I was a ladybug, which is like so sassy and fun, and I was like, I love this. This is the best thing ever," White said.

White grew up in Tulsa community theater, then sharpened her craft in drama classes at Edison High School. Her teacher, Amber Harrington, recognized something special in White from the start.

DIANE WHITE

"She always took every opportunity to perform," Harrington said.

After graduation, White moved to New York. There, she not only acted, but she also wrote a play.

"I wrote a play about the women in my family — it's something I've wanted to do since I was 14," White said.

The play, "Ahead of Their Time," was accepted into the New York Theatre Festival, which is a major NYC showcase for new plays, musicals, one-acts, and solos, held twice a year, with cash prizes, real stage time, and industry exposure for emerging writers.

DIANE WHITE

A chance for Jameson to reach new audiences and move her career forward.

"They said, 'Congrats! You're in Winter Fest,' and I immediately texted my stage manager and was like, 'We're doing the show again,'" White said.

White recruited a familiar face to help tell this personal story — former Edison High classmate Mikaela Bonilla. They both agreed Harrington had to see it.

"We had just been talking for months of like, oh, I wish you could come see it… We were like, why shouldn't she come? And so, it was honestly recently that we really pulled it all together, and so we're glad that it can work out," White said.

"I'm still in shock. It's the most gracious thing, I'm so honored. Thankful." Harrington said.

Harrington flies to New York in two weeks to watch her former student bring her family's story to the stage — the moment every teacher hopes for.

"It's so fulfilling as a teacher to see your students carry on and the thing that you love that you're passionate about, because I think every kid can," Harrington said.

To see more of White's work, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

