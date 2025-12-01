Driver in deadly crash with Tulsa firetruck sues city, TFD

TULSA, Okla. — Keiosha Rucker is suing the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Fire Department after she was involved in a crash with a firetruck in February 2024.

The crash killed three children and a 23-year-old woman who were riding in Rucker's 2019 Hyundai Accent. It also caused a 26-year-old woman who was in her second trimester of pregnancy to miscarry.

The crash happened near 41st and Harvard. Police said the truck had sirens on and was headed to an apartment fire.

Police say Rucker failed to yield in front of the firetruck and had cocaine and THC in her system and in the car, while Rucker's attorney accuse firefighter Joseph Stern of driving at a high and unsafe rate of speed and entering the oncoming lane without due regard for the safety of all persons on the roadway.

Rucker was partially paralyzed from the crash. She's asking for $75,000 for the complaints of negligence and wrongful death.

Rucker is set for sentencing on Dec. 16 after pleading no contest to six charges related to the crash. She initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to a blind, no contest plea on the day a jury trial was planned.

She was also facing a failure to yield to an emergency vehicle charge but the state agreed to dismiss that charge.

These are her charges:



Five counts of Manslaughter in the first degree during the commission of a misdemeanor

One count of driving under the influence of drugs

