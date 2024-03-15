Driver charged with 5 counts of manslaughter in wreck with Tulsa firetruck

TULSA, Okla. — The driver of the car who wrecked with a Tulsa firetruck on Feb. 26 is facing five counts of manslaughter and one count of driving under the influence, according to court documents.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. when 28-year-old Keiosha Rucker pulled in front of a Tulsa fire truck responding to a call with lights and sirens in a white Hyundai.

A neighbor in the area of 41st and Harvard caught the wreck on his security camera:

2 dead after wreck with Tulsa firetruck near 41st and Harvard

Tulsa police said the impact of the wreck caused the car to spin off the road and crash into a telephone pole.

Six people were in the car — a one-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy, and three women aged 23, 26, and 28.



The wreck claimed the lives of all three children and the 23-year-old woman. The 26-year-old was in her second trimester of pregnancy and lost the baby. Rucker and the 26-year-old both recovered from their injuries.

A warrant has been issued for Rucker's arrest. Court documents accuse Rucker of driving under the influence of cocaine and THC. Both substances were found in the car.

Rucker was also driving without a license, the documents said.

