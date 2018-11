OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. - UPDATE: As of 9:07 p.m., a family spokesperson has informed us that the 16-year-old daughter, who was shot, is still listed in critical condition.

----------

A mother accused of shooting her three children is "so sorry for what she (did)" according to Okmulgee County court documents.

RELATED STORY: Surrounding communities offer support to Beggs after triple shooting

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Amy Leann Hall for reportedly shooting her daughters and shooting and killing her son Kayson Toliver, 18.

According to court documents, Hall told investigators that she thought "some part of (her) thought (she) was saving them" from her ex-husband.

RELATED STORY: Documents say family in triple-shooting had turmoil, custody issues

Court documents state Kayson was shot in the head while he slept in his bed.

Hall told investigators she then shot her 16-year-old daughter in the head while she slept in her bed, documents said.

RELATED STORY: Community rallies around Beggs family after tragedy

The affidavit said Hall shot at her youngest daughter, 14, but it hit the wall instead.

Hall stated the 14-year-old daughter ran to the bathroom, cried and told her mother it would be OK, records show.

RELATED STORY: Shock ripples through Beggs High School after student killed

Records state the youngest daughter came out of the bathroom and took the pistol from Hall.

Officials said after the 911 call was made, a deputy responding found Hall driving on Highway 56 near Okmulgee Lake. The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but Hall sped off to speeds near 100 miles per hour, before eventually coming to a stop in Okmulgee.

Hall told investigators that she only planned to kill herself and her children, court records stated.

RELATED STORY: Sperry football fans support opponent after Beggs player is killed

Court records show a family friend was also in the house when the shootings occurred, but they were not injured.

RELATED STORY: Investigation underway in Okmulgee County after triple shooting

Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office officials said the 16-year-old daughter is in serious condition, while the 14-year-old daughter is in good condition.

A motive in the shooting continues to be investigated.

Amy is currently behind held without bond at the Okmulgee County Jail.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: