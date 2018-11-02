Documents say family in triple-shooting had turmoil, custody issues

BEGGS, Okla. – After one child was killed and two others shot – allegedly by their own mother – many are wondering what could have led to such a horrific crime.

2 Works For You spend the day digging deeper into the past of mother Amy Leann Hall.

We combed through dozens of family court documents spanning all the way back to 2016 that show protective orders, allegations of abuse and drug use.

According to online court records, Hall does not have a criminal history. In fact, all we found were traffic tickets and some debts.

The bulk of what was uncovered, however, shows Hall continually petitioned the court for custody of her children claiming they weren’t safe – because of their father.

Just last month, Hall filed and was granted an emergency custody order after accusing father Gennaro Toliver of abuse.

The order claimed "the minor children will suffer irreparable harm" if they aren't placed with Hall for the following reasons:

Hall accused Toliver of showing up at Hall's home at all hours of the night.

The document goes on to show Hall claimed Toliver got into a fight with Kyson -- the teenager who died -- resulting in scratches.

She also alleged Toliver sent inappropriate and threatening texts to all of the children.

We tried to find any record of protective orders Toliver may have requested against Hall and we found nothing.

Law enforcement confirms to us they have been called to Hall's home multiple times for various reasons.

How many of those were domestics between Toliver and Hall or with the children specifically – we're working to find that out.

While most of the court records paint Toliver as an unfit parent, Hall is the one facing murder charges.





