Community rallies around Beggs family after tragedy

BEGGS, Okla. -

The Beggs community gathered to support a fallen football player and his injured siblings during a tragic time.

MORE |Shock ripples through Beggs High School after student killed

They held candlelight vigil Thursday evening to remember Kayson Toliver and his siblings rocked by tragedy.

Friends and community members made ribbons at the Beggs Cafe to honor Kayson.

At the vigil, members rallied around prayer, uplifting words and a show of support for the Beggs seniors who all played with Kayson.

Kayson's little league coach raised a young successful man…

“He was always supportive of everybody. Supportive of his school. Man, just a good loving kid and I loved him a lot," said Houston Spring, Kayson’s little league coach.

Ribbons will be worn at Friday night's game against Sperry.

The team looking for ways to honor their teammate possibly using the missing-man-formation with only 10 guys on the field for one of the plays and doing a coin toss at the 27-yard line.

#27 was Kayson’s jersey number.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: