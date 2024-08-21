DEVELOPMENT DENIED: Jenks council denies rezoning request for proposed housing development

JENKS, Okla. — Jenks is keeping growth at bay right now. The Jenks city council just denied a request to rezone a tract of land near 131st and Harvard.

The planned development would have included hundreds of homes.

For now, at least, they are putting it on hold.

“We are the reason, people like me, are the reason Jenks is going in the right direction,” one neighbor, Vinnie, said. “If you approve this, you guys are gonna go in the wrong direction, and people like me are gonna move out.”

Vinnie recently moved to Jenks from the Miami, Florida area. He and several of his neighbors are opposed to the development.

The council just granted their wish.

Concerns over traffic, school over-crowding, and too much density was enough to sway the council.

“In my experience, a 40 foot wide lot is gonna be shotgun houses,” another neighbor, Russel said.

The developers say this edition would have created affordable starter homes for people wanting to move to Jenks. Meanwhile, some neighbors predicted they would turn into rental homes.

Zack Roach was at the meeting representing Rausch Coleman; the developer.

“We’re a faith-based company, we honor our word, we stick around, we plant roots, into the community,” Roach said, “And we’re gonna be here for a long time.”

They will have to try another project if they want to place those roots in Jenks.

