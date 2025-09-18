Details of OSDE 'moment of silence' investigations unclear

TULSA, Okla. — Twelve school districts are reportedly under investigation by the Oklahoma State Department of Education for refusing to comply with a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk.

When State Superintendent Ryan Walters directed schools to hold the special moment of silence at noon on Sept. 16, multiple districts responded similarly—that the event would be disruptive and cumbersome and that Walters already requires a full minute of silence for prayer or reflection each day, which students can use how they wish.

Now, Walters says his department got 30 reports of schools not observing a moment of silence, and that 12 will be investigated. In the Tulsa area, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Glenpool, Owasso and Tulsa are included.

However, details of that investigation are unclear. Superintendent Ryan Walters was unavailable for an interview.

Attorney and former OSDE board member, Tim Gilpin, says Oklahoma districts are independent. He does not think Walters has the authority to impose any consequences by law or regulations.

“I’m not sure the state superintendent has much of a legal footing to challenge individual school districts as to how they’re spending their time, specifically regarding a moment of silence,” said Gilpin.

“I’ve never known a superintendent to attempt things like this before. So, it’s brand new ground. It appears to be political, it appears to be personal, and those aren’t necessarily great reasons to impose upon the school districts his own will in this regard.”

2 News reached out to several schools to see what they knew about the investigation.

We heard back from Broken Arrow and Glenpool. Both said, so far, they have not been notified by the state.

