Walters calls for moment of silence for Charlie Kirk, schools respond

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters sent a letter to parents on Sept. 15, saying public schools will hold a moment of silence for Charlie Kirk at noon on Sept. 16.

The letter to parents reads:

Dear Parents and Guardians,



In light of the recent tragedy, Oklahoma schools will join together to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk who engaged high school and college students to talk about American exceptionalism, Christianity's role in society and our country’s history, as well as conservative values. He challenged students to think for themselves, value free speech, and engage in meaningful debate.



Tomorrow at 12:00 p.m., September 16th, our schools will hold a moment of silence to reflect on his legacy. We invite parents, families, and Oklahomans everywhere to join us from wherever you are and unite in remembrance.



This moment is about coming together to honor a man who believed in empowering the next generation with courage and conviction.

Thank you for standing with us.



For Oklahoma,



Superintendent Ryan Walters

2 News reached out to Jenks, Union, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Bixby, and Tulsa Public Schools to learn if and how they plan to hold a moment of silence.

We also asked Superintendent Walters the following questions:



Did Superintendent Walters notify any districts before sending the letter about a moment of silence to parents?

How was the list of recipients determined, (as not all parents received it)?

On what authority can the superintendent require a moment of silence?

What options are available to parents who do not want their children to participate?

Tulsa Public Schools said it already holds a mandated moment of silence in the morning and will maintain its regular schedule.

Tulsa Public Schools adheres to the existing state accreditation mandate for a daily moment of silence for all students and staff at the start of each school day. Tomorrow, September 16, we will continue this practice. Our priority is to minimize disruption to the learning environment and therefore we will maintain our regular schedule. As always, we expect our school communities to focus on creating supportive learning environments that honor and respect the diverse beliefs and perspectives of our students and families.

Broken Arrow Public Schools had a similar response:

“This afternoon we received an email from the Oklahoma State Department of Education declaring a moment of silence tomorrow at noon. Students and staff at Broken Arrow Public Schools already participate in a state-required moment of silence each morning to reflect, pray, meditate or engage in any other silent activity. Students and staff have the freedom to use that time as they see fit.

An additional moment of silence that is expected to be observed at a specific time across more than 30 sites poses logistical challenges that will interrupt the instructional day at some sites and the lunch period at others. Our district will not observe an additional moment of silence tomorrow, however, students and staff may observe a personal, voluntary moment of silence as part of their regular routine while on our campuses."

As did Owasso Public Schools:

Owasso Parents & Guardians,



We are aware that the State Department of Education has sent a message to parents stating that all Oklahoma schools are to participate in a moment of silence at noon tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 16).



I want to take this opportunity to remind all parents that, each day, students observe, as required by law, a full minute of silence. The purpose of that time is to allow students the opportunity to reflect, meditate, pray, or engage in any other silent activity that does not interfere with, distract, or impede other students in the exercise of their individual choices.



Students and staff have the freedom to use this time each day as they best see fit. This practice will continue tomorrow and each remaining school day.



Due to the logistical challenges of a mid-day interruption across 15 sites, our district will not observe an additional moment of silence tomorrow. However, students and staff who wish to participate in a personal, voluntary moment of silence will be free to do so.



Thank you for your continued support and partnership with Owasso Public Schools.



Sincerely, Dr. Margaret Coates Superintendent

And Jenks Public Schools:

JPS Parents & Guardians,



This afternoon, the Oklahoma State Department of Education sent an email regarding a moment of silence at noon tomorrow, Tuesday, September 16.



JPS students and staff already participate in a state-mandated minute of silence each morning to reflect or pray or engage in any other silent, respectful activity of their choosing. Students and staff have the freedom to use this time as they see fit. Adding a moment of silence in the middle of the instructional day would create an unnecessary disruption for students and staff. Some students will be at recess or lunch during this time.



An additional moment of silence will not be observed at Jenks Public Schools; however, students and staff may observe a personal, voluntary moment of silence as part of their regular, daily routine. We will ensure our regularly scheduled moment of silence is observed at the beginning of the school day as it is every day.



Thank you!

JPS Administration

Bixby Public Schools also said similar:

As some of you are aware, Ryan Walters sent a message this afternoon stating that schools will observe a moment of silence tomorrow, September 16th, at noon. Bixby Public Schools already includes a moment of silence every morning in accordance with state mandates. With such short notice, we have no plans to schedule a specific additional moment of silence tomorrow at noon, due to the unstructured nature of lunches and recess. Of course, individuals are welcome to take a moment personally if they choose to do so.

